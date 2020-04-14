PORTLAND, Maine — WHO: One World: Together At Home

WHEN: Saturday, April 18 at 8 p.m.

WHERE: It will air on Saturday, April 18 at 8 p.m. Eastern simultaneously on ABC, NBC, CBS, iHeartMedia and Bell Media networks. The multi-hour TV special will also stream live on YouTube, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and other platforms. Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel will host.

HOW MUCH: FREE

WHY STREAM: Lady Gaga and advocacy organization Global Citizen have raised $35 million to fight the coronavirus and will launch a TV special featuring Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder and Billie Eilish to combat the growing virus. will include appearances by Elton John, David Beckham, John Legend, Eddie Vedder, Kerry Washington, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Lizzo, J Balvin, Andrea Bocelli and Maluma. Idris Elba and his wife, Sabrina Elba. Gaga said she plans to raise more money and explained that the TV special is not a fundraiser: “Put your wallets away … and sit back and enjoy the show you all deserve.” Others taking part in the TV special include Green Day’s Billy Joe Armstrong, Lang Lang, Kacey Musgraves, Alanis Morissette, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Keith Urban, Burna Boy and Eilish’s producer-brother, Finneas.

WHO: Lauren Crosby

WHEN: 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 22

WHERE: Portlandhouseofmusic.com

HOW MUCH: free, donations accepted

WHY STREAM IT: Portland House of Music's Locked Down with P-Home series continues with a solo acoustic show from Lauren Crosby. Crosby's a folk/blues singer and her most recent album is last year's "I Said Take Me To The Water." Crosby will be streaming the performance from her midcoast home in New Harbor.

WHO: Anna Lombard and Jon Roods of Armies

WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, April 24

WHERE: Portlandhouseofmusic.com

HOW MUCH: free, donations accepted

OTHER SHOWS

When Particles Collide every Wednesday at 6 p.m. and Saturday nights at 7 p.m.. Facebook Live

Oshima Brothers: Thursday nights @ 6 p.m.

Toby McAllister: 8 p.m. Saturdays. Facebook Live

