Valentine’s Day gift ideas from Maine makers

PORTLAND, Maine — Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and whether you're celebrating with your special someone, or getting together for Galentine's Day, Kristan Vermeulen, the voice behind the "Makers of the USA" podcast, has some great gift ideas made by Maine companies.

Nail It Art: Art made from nails, threads, and customized laser engravings. These pieces can either be hung on the wall or stand on their own.

Bixby Chocolate: Special chocolates for Valentine's Day shaped as hearts and decorated. They've also partnered with Allagash Brewing Company to create an "Allagash White Beer Brittle."

Scribbles and Doodlez: The Maine-based company started with watercolor designs and has expanded to cards with a Maine theme or punny artwork.

Beedandy: The Sanford-based company puts honey and other natural ingredients in their body care products.

Little Something: A company started by three Maine women who took their own designs and put them on cards, flags, magnets, stickers, and various other products.

Wild Wood Oyster Co.: Handbags and accessories all inspired by Maine. Many of their products are nautical-themed, using materials like dock lines to give a coastal feel.

