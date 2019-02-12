PORTLAND, Maine — Students from the Maine College of Art are the producers behind an international recipe video series called, “In Her Kitchen.” The videos were filmed at O’Maine Studios featuring recipes from chefs from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, Burkina Faso, Iraq, and Ukraine. The series is part of a collaboration between MECA and the non-profit, In Her Presence, which helps immigrant women and girls become better integrated into their communities.

Abusana Micky Bondo is one of the founders of In Her Presence, and says that community integration is so important when coming into a new culture. She hopes to see a wide range of people stopping by the planned community dinner and video screening on Wednesday, December 4th; people who want to learn more about other cultures, or want to welcome new Mainers.

Food can often bring people together, admits Amelia Garretson-Persans, with MECA. She urges anyone who wants to attend the dinner to email her directly at agarretson-persans@meca.edu.

