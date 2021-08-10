University of Southern Maine theater students are taking their show on the road

The traveling production will bring performances to the audience.

PORTLAND, Maine — After a year of not performing, theater students at the University of Southern Maine are getting ready for a new production, The Marvelous Meep Island Adventure. This year’s production has a little twist, rather than fans going to a theater, the show will travel to various cities throughout the state, starting in South Portland on Friday, October 8th.

Director Sarah Valentine describes the show as colorful, rhythmic, and full of song, melody, and audience participation. She says the inhabitants of the island only speak the words of “MEEP.” She says that allows for a lot of mime and music to help move the story along.