The Beloff's really like the ukelele. Jim Beloff is one of the world's masters of the Hawaiin instrument. He's written books, many books on the Ukelele. Books on the history of the instrument. Books on how to play Elvis songs on the uke. A book on how to play Beatles songs on the Uke. And he & Liz tell a wonderful story about playing the uke with a Beatle.

They are happy, and you know it, when they are playing ukes together. They came to Maine for the 4th annual Uke Fest that is taking place at St Lukes Church Saturday. Jim is giving Uke lessons. You can learn to play too.

fleamarketmusic.com

