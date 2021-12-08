Turning your fresh Maine blueberries into a delicious blueberry tart

Chef Kate Shaffer is the co-owner & founder of Ragged Coast Chocolates, and recently published a cookbook, The Maine Farm Table Cookbook. She joined us in the 207 kitchen to share her recipe for blueberry tart.
Blueberry Tart
The amount of cornstarch you choose to use in the blueberry filling depends on how firm you like your tart. For example, if I’m serving this tart on a plate
for dessert, then I will use a lesser amount of cornstarch. If I am bringing the tart to a picnic, I will use the larger amount so that the slices are clean,
drip-free, and can be eaten out of hand. This is the best, easiest, most rewarding dessert I know how to make, and if you’ve unburied it from the pages of this cookbook, then you have found a true treasure.
Crust - Ingredients
- ¼ cup granulated sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- ½ teaspoon sea salt
- 8 tablespoons butter, melted
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
Filling - Ingredients
- 5 cups fresh blueberries
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 2 to 4 tablespoons cornstarch
Topping - Ingredients
- 1⁄3 cup all-purpose flour
- 1⁄3 cup rolled oats
- 1⁄3 cup dark brown sugar
- ¼ teaspoon ground cardamom
- ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 4 tablespoons butter, melted
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 375°F.
- To make the crust, put the sugar, vanilla, and salt in a small bowl. Stir in the melted butter. Add the flour and stir until a very loose dough forms. Press the crust all over the bottom and up the sides of a 9- inch tart pan with a removable bottom.
- To make the filling, place the blueberries and the sugar in a large bowl. Sift in the cornstarch. Mix the ingredients with your hands, mashing handfuls of blueberries as you go so the liquid binds up the dry ingredients a bit and allows everything to mix evenly. Scrape the filling into the tart pan. It’s a lot of filling, so mound it up in the middle if you need to.
- To make the topping, mix all the ingredients together in a bowl, then scatter them on top of the tart. Press it down with your hands to help it stay put.
- Bake the tart until the filling is bubbling and the crust is golden. Cool completely before serving.
Serves 8.
