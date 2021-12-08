Turning your fresh Maine blueberries into a delicious blueberry tart

The amount of cornstarch you choose to use in the blueberry filling depends on how firm you like your tart. For example, if I’m serving this tart on a plate

for dessert, then I will use a lesser amount of cornstarch. If I am bringing the tart to a picnic, I will use the larger amount so that the slices are clean,

drip-free, and can be eaten out of hand. This is the best, easiest, most rewarding dessert I know how to make, and if you’ve unburied it from the pages of this cookbook, then you have found a true treasure.