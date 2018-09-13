Blueberry Pie

Kerry Hanney Night Moves Bread & Pie.

For the Crust

2 1/2 cups Maine Grain Pastry flour. 1 teaspoon salt. 2 Tablespoons sugar. 3/4 cup (a stick and a half) unsalted butter, chilled, cut into 1/4 inch cubes 4 Tablespoons ice water.

Mix half of the dry ingredients first with all of the butter. When it's mixed, add the rest of the dry ingredients to create a quick puff pastry. When it looks like long shaggy pieces of dough, you know it's ready.

Roll it out into 2 circles about 1/16" thick.

Place in Pie form.

Filling

1 Cup Organic sugar

1/4 Cup Brown sugar

1/4 Cup Bob's Red Mill Corn Starch

5-6 Cups of a mix of low bush & high bush blueberries

Mix together then fill the pie crust in the form. Cover with top of pie crust and pinch together at sides to keep moisture in.

Put in pre-heated oven at 375 for 12 minutes to set the crust.

Turn down to 325 for an hour.

Enjoy.

© NEWS CENTER Maine