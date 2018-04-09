In the 1950’s musical ‘Brigadoon’, Lerner and Lowe create a story around a magical Scottish village that appears in the mist every 100 years. Bayside has a similar magical quality – the sense that time has stood still in this little community tucked away on the coast of Penobscot Bay, just south of Belfast.

Bayside got its start as a Methodist campground – and in the mid-1800’s, large ships would discharge hundreds of passengers at the dock – where they would set up camp for days or weeks and spend their days in worship. Tents that initially housed the faithful soon were raised into small, wooden homes, all tucked closely together, and the village of Bayside was born. In the late 1800’s, the Methodists no longer utilized the campground, and soon Mainers began to settle into Bayside and create a summer community.

The residents of Bayside treasure the charm and character of these homes and lovingly work to preserve both the structures and the rich history of the place. A visit to Bayside feels a bit like stumbling upon a magical village in the mist!

