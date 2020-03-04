ELLSWORTH, Maine — Dorothy Minott of Ellsworth turned 104 on Thursday, April 2nd - and was going to have to pass her birthday without much fanfare from friends and family due to the coronavirus.

Dorothy, or 'Dot' as her friends call her, lives in an assisted living facility in Ellsworth where visits are currently not allowed as workers try to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. But her son arranged a special birthday surprise.

Nicky Pierson is the husband of one of Dorothy's caregivers. He serenaded her with his trumpet outside her window on Wednesday.

Thank you Nicky! You didn't just put a smile on Dorothy's face!

Dorothy Minott of Ellsworth turned 104 on Thursday, April 2nd.

