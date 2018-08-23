BANGOR (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Open The Door For Three takes the stage this weekend at the American Folk Festival in Bangor. The trio, which formed in Chicago more than a decade ago, plays its own take on traditional Irish music.

Open the Door For Three consists of married couple, Kieran O’Hare and Liz Knowles, and guitarist from Dublin, Pat Broaders.

The group has played venues all over the world, including The Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. and were part of the inaugural American Folk Festival in 2005.

