PORTLAND, Maine — Love is in the air ahead of Valentine's Day, and music is no exception. Mick Pratt and Chris Brown stopped by from Bull Moose, sharing some of their favorite romantic albums. They chose one album from each of the last five decades. Some are well known and popular, while others are more obscure.

1970s: Joni Mitchel "Blue"

1980s: Prince "Purple Rain"

1990s: Magnetic Fields "69 Love Songs"

2000s: Destiny's Child "Survivor"

2010s: John Legend "Love in the Future"

RELATED: Why Maine needs a younger workforce—and what it can do to get one

RELATED: Lewiston man faces off against bears in Discovery Channel show