To help birds and wildlife thrive, sprinkle your yard with native plants

Maine Audubon is sponsoring an event where you can learn more and buy plants that make a difference.

PORTLAND, Maine — You may have an exceptionally attractive yard, one that’s lovingly maintained and filled with plants and trees that are pleasing to the eye. But here’s something you may not have considered: are those plants and trees native?

Here’s why that question matters: native plants support native insects, and those insects are crucial in supporting birds and wildlife. Immaculate green lawns, laid out one after another in suburban neighborhoods, don’t provide the habitat that a healthy, vibrant ecosystem needs.

It’s an issue that, frankly, most people don’t know about—and Maine Audubon hopes to change that situation.

On Saturday, June 17, the organization will hold a native plants festival and sale at its headquarters at Gilsland Farm in Falmouth. It will feature more than 75 species of native wildflowers, shrubs, and seedlings, as well as books, workshops, and expert advice.

Want to learn more? Watch our interview with Andrew Tufts, the manager of Maine Audubon’s Bringing Nature Home program.