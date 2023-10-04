Tips to keep your 'summer bod' all year long

The Form Lab is sharing the best ways to stay in shape year-round.

PORTLAND, Maine — With summer right around the corner, you might be thinking to yourself, "Man, I've got to get into shape."

The Form Lab has a few tips to help you stay in shape year-round, which include creating a routine, finding ways to hold yourself accountable, and listening to your body when it's time to slow down.

"How do we stay in shape for the long term? It's making sure we have that recovery and rest," co-founder Sarah Oliveras said. "That's part of why people burn out, get injured, and they don't see results because they're not building in one of the most important parts of training, which is rest."

A simple exercise that can be added to your daily life is a lunge. Coach Sage Murnane said they are easy and a great way to get the whole family involved in movement.

"If you are stuck in the house with your kids, get your kids involved to do lunges. They love that stuff." Coach Sage said.

