Tips from a Maine financial counselor to protect seniors and their money

Financial counselor Brenda Pollock shares tips to avoid financial scams.

PORTLAND, Maine — Evergreen Credit Union financial counselor Brenda Pollock says seniors are often the target of financial scams because they're believed to have more money sitting in a savings account.

Pollock has started a financial exploitation seminar for seniors and shared some of the top scams to look out for.

Financial scams targeting seniors are widespread and harmful. According to Pollock, the FBI estimates that seniors lose nearly $3 billion each year to acts of financial fraud. Scammers go after seniors because they believe older adults have a significant amount of money sitting in their savings accounts, according to Pollock. And it’s not just wealthy seniors who are targeted.

Pollock suggests simplifying your finances, so that there are fewer accounts to oversee, and set aside a specific time to review weekly or monthly. She said to authorize your financial institution(s) to contact one or two trusted individuals in case of suspicious financial activity.

Pollock also said to develop some method of allowing your trusted individuals to monitor your accounts online so they too can review your accounts regularly, and assign a financial power of attorney agent who can be well-prepared to step in should you become ill or disabled.

Pollock also shared the following advice:

Avoid online offers for coronavirus cures or faster access to vaccines. They aren't legitimate.

Don't click on links or download files from unexpected emails, text messages, and unfamiliar websites.

Don't share personal information such as Social Security, Medicare, and credit card numbers in response to an unsolicited call, text or email.

Ignore phone calls or emails from strangers urging you to invest in a hot new stock from a company working on coronavirus-related products or services.

Don’t ever pay a fee to claim a prize you supposedly won.

Don’t wire money to or share gift card numbers with anyone.

Don’t provide personal or financial information to anyone.

Don’t deposit supposed winnings that come in a form of a partial payment.

And don’t call a number with an 876, 809, or 284 area code to confirm you’ve won a prize. Those codes belong to Caribbean countries and have become hotbeds for phone scams.