Tiffany Bond, independent candidate for CD2, sits down for an interview with 207

The independent in the race is making her second run against the same Republican and Democratic candidates.

PORTLAND, Maine — This fall 207 is interviewing the candidates for major office in Maine. Tiffany Bond is an independent running for the U.S. House of Representatives in Maine’s second congressional district. The other candidates on the ballot are Democratic incumbent Jared Golden and Republican Bruce Poliquin.

Here’s a quick biography of Bond.

Job: Attorney specializing in family law.

Residence: Portland. She says she and her husband are building a house in Sandy River Plantation, which, unlike Portland, is in the second district.

Previous campaigns for office: Ran for the second congressional district seat in a four-way race in 2018. Finished a distant third behind Poliquin and Golden, who won.

Previous government experience: parks commissioner.

In our conversation Bond talked about why she lives in Portland, what her top priorities would be if elected, and what specific steps she would recommend to address inflation.

