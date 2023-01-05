3 Tips to keep the aches and pains away while gardening

Dr. Allyson Coffin stopped by the 207 studio to share a few ways to help you avoid aches and pains while out gardening this season.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Maine — This time of year many of us are getting our flower beds and vegetable gardens ready for the season, but with that work can come knee and back pain.

Portland chiropractor Dr. Allyson Coffin stopped by the 207 studio to share three ways to help you minimize aches and injuries while you're out in the garden this spring.

"Gardening is so good for our bodies," Coffin said. "Digging in the dirt actually gives you serotonin and feel-good hormones. It's amazing to be part of the earth. But it also makes your body hurt."

The tips are:

Hydrate Use a cushion under your knees Avoiding hanging over. Drop down into a squat, instead.

Coffin said it's best to drink a big glass of water before going outside and another when you come back inside to keep yourself hydrated. Dehydration can lead to tight muscles and pain all over your body.

Many people are on or low to the ground while they are working in their gardens. Coffin said instead of kneeling on the hard ground, get a seat cushion or some kind of pad to put under your knees while you work. This will help with any joint pain.

To avoid back pain, Coffin suggests dropping to the ground by doing a squat versus bending over to do your work in the garden.

To hear more about these tips, check out the full segment above.