Three tips to help avoid aches and pains while raking leaves, shoveling snow

Local chiropractor, Dr. Allyson Coffin, shared three tips with 207 to help people avoid aches and pains while raking leaves or shoveling snow.

Example video title will go here for this video

MAINE, USA — If you find yourself outside raking leaves this fall, chances are you could use a few tips to help you avoid the aches and pains that usually come with yard work.

Local chiropractor and wellness expert, Dr. Allyson Coffin, shared three tips with 207 to help people get the job done without hurting their bodies.

Clean up your leaves in sections; don't try to do your whole yard at once. Switch between your dominant side and non-dominant side, that way you are sharing the workload across your lower body. Dr. Coffin said it's also important to keep your core tight the entire time. If you can, hire someone to clean up your leaves for you.

When it comes to shoveling snow, Coffin suggested the same tips. She also recommended shoveling in layers versus trying to lift several inches off the ground at once. This will help to avoid lower back pain.

Coffin added that she gets asked many times what someone should do if they hurt themselves in the cleanup process.

"Ice is the thing to do," Coffin said. "You brought a lot of blood to the area and, if your low-back is the area that's kind of weak for you, put ice on that area. Do it for 20 minutes. Put a layer of towels in between, don't put it directly on your skin."

Coffin said this technique reduces swelling and will make you feel better faster.