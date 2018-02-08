Glow Stick River Run

8:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, August 3. Cleaver Boat Landing, Skowhegan. Free. SkowheganRiverFest.com

Bring your kayak, canoe, or SUP for an evening paddle on the Kennebec River. Add some glow sticks and whatever other glowy things you've got to make this event even more spectacular. It's free to participate, and if you need to borrow a canoe or kayak, the Skowhegan Parks and Rec Department has some to lend. Skowhegan River Fest continues all weekend with raft rides, live music, guided paddles, family-friendly activities, food, fireworks, and more.

Floating Down The Kennebec

10 a.m. Sunday, August 5. Hallowell Boat Landing, Hallowell. Free.

Another chance to float on the Kennebec River, this time from Hallowell to Gardiner. This free annual event is an easy-going group float that takes about 3.5 hours. Float in whatever watercraft you'd like. Donations to the Kennebec Valley Humane Society are appreciated. All are welcome.

Paddle Battle

3-7 p.m. Sunday, August 5. Nonantum Resort, Kennebunport. $25 in advance, $35 day of. www.nonantumresort.com

If you're a paddler who wants to get a little competitive, check out the Paddle Battle at Nonantum Resort. The race is open to kayakers, paddleboarders, canoeists, and surfers. And you can also be totally chill about it, too - recreational paddlers are also welcome. There’s also a family-friendly BBQ, live music, and activities.

Barre & Bootcamp

10 a.m. Sunday, August 12. Fort Williams Park, Cape Elizabeth. $15. facebook.com/hannahfitnesspwm/

Impress Portland Head Light with your feats of strength. Instructor Hannah is leading workouts at Fort Williams every other Sunday through September. The one-hour outdoor class combines interval training with barre exercises to warm up and cool down. Expect bodyweight exercises and some weights/resistance bands and running. All levels welcome.

The Big Run Around the Mountain Half Marathon

7:30 a.m. Sunday, August 12. Bigrock Mountain, Mars Hill. $25. www.facebook.com/aroostookmedicalcenter

Run around Mars Hill Mountain! The 13.1-mile race begins and ends at Bigrock Mountain Ski Area. Along the way you'll pass windmills and sprint on paved and dirt roads. Race entry includes t-shirt and finisher medal.

