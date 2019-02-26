PORTLAND, Maine — Just think how much better music class would have been if you had been taught Paranoid instead of Ode to Joy. Not that there is anything wrong with Ode To Joy, it just doesn't have that teen spirit that was bursting forth inside you. And had you been privy to a class from the instructors at MAMM, you could have raged into your best Kurt Cobain in Smells Like Teen Spirit. Alas, those days may be behind us, but for the youth in southern Maine gearing up for the wrath of middle & high school angst, MAMM offers salvation.

As an exhibit of what they can bring this weekend, MAMM is putting on GIRLS ROCK. A concert featuring 35 different bands all prepared with rock'n'roll songs from Sabbath covers to originals. That's a lot of music. It takes place at Port City Music Hall on March 2nd at 4pm. For tickets and more information, head on over to their website MAMM.