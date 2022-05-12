They worked the late shift with Pat Callaghan — and they’ve got stories to tell

Three former co-anchors reminisce about the good, the bad, and the hilarious.

PORTLAND, Maine — If someone could figure out a way to capture the energy that’s generated when former NEWS CENTER Maine anchors Kathleen Shannon, Caroline Cornish and Shannon Moss get together and start talking, we’d have no more need for fossil fuels. When they get wound up (which takes about 2.4 seconds), they could provide enough electricity — clean, safe, renewable — to power half the homes in New England.

It was a pleasure to sit down with them so they could share their memories of co-anchoring the 11 o’clock news with Pat Callaghan. As you probably know, Pat, after an extraordinary 43-year run in our newsroom, is retiring, and although he spent far more time on the anchor desk with Cindy Williams, he also delivered the news with Kathy, Caroline, and Shannon. They’ve got stories to tell — good ones.

I could write more to give you a sense of what the conversation was like, but really, what’s the point? Just watch them. They’re smart, funny, thoughtful, and entertaining. More importantly, they’ll reveal sides of Pat that, even if you’ve been watching him for four decades, you’ve probably never seen.