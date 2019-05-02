PORTLAND, Maine — Don't let the fuschia confuse you, they are in it to win it. They take their work seriously, over Pink Flamingos at Café Miranda in Rockland, thinking the best route to take, straight down, or straight down, then they are off to the mountain to work on their planks. It's a lot of core work to strengthen their abs for the run down the mountain.

U.S. National Toboggan Championships doesn't require a costume, but it seems as though they should. The chute is mostly ice, and some of these teams get going upwards of 40 miles an hour.

It's all fun & games until a flamingo loses a feather.