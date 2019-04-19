PORTLAND, Maine — Music connects us. It brings us closer. Dancing together, seeing it performed live & feeling a part of something bigger than the individual, music is a connector.

Reggae reminds me of skiing. Skiing bumps in particular. Must be all of the Scott Schmidt movies I watched as a teenager. Glen Plake with his 2' mohawk skiing unskied territory in Chamonix. Hearing the upbeat and the tick tick tick of the signature syncopation of the reggae music brings me back to that ionized smell of a mountain in Maine. Jah Rasta! One love.

You may connect reggae to something else. Maybe it's the scent of something burning, or parties in college, or of Jamaica or the islands. This is what music does.

Gorilla Finger is bringing the community together this Saturday, 4.20, Earth Day, at Bayside Bowl. They are recording a live album & want you to be a part of it. They want to hear you jumping with the upbeat on that beer-soaked dance floor. They want to hear you launch the rockets at those pins. Make the noise that makes a live album spin. They want you there.

Gorilla Fingers Live Album Recording Concert Bayside Bowl 4.20

Bayside Bowl Live with Gorilla Fingers