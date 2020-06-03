PORTLAND, Maine — Ever heard of the group Engineers Without Borders? If not, you’re hardly alone. It has a low profile, which is a bit unfortunate since it’s doing good work.

The Portland chapter of this organization is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year. It is, in this group’s words, a community of “engineers, scientists, architects and other professionals who dedicate their free time…to design and build projects to promote education and public health all over the world.” The payoff from those projects is life-changing, delivering “safe water to drink, better health, and increased literacy and economic opportunities.”

Right now the Portland chapter is working on water projects in Ecuador and Uganda. Want to learn more about the work they’re doing, how you can volunteer, or how you can help financially by attending the annual Engineers Without Borders fundraiser that’s happening in Portland on March 12? Watch our interview and check out the link we’ve provided.

