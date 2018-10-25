(NEWSCENTER MAINE) -- Adversity doesn’t build character—it reveals it. I didn’t think to ask Tracey Lind if she agrees with that saying, but I suspect she would.

Two years ago Lind, an Episcopal priest in Cleveland who loved her work and her life, received some shattering news. Her doctor informed her that she had a form of dementia called Frontotemporal Degeneration. There is no cure. Still vigorous and outgoing in her early sixties, Lind retired, in part so she could travel and tell her story, without shame or self-pity, in hopes of taking away some of what she calls the stigma of dementia.

When she came to Cape Elizabeth to speak at St. Alban’s Church, I asked her about what she faces. In time, she says, the disease will rob her of her ability to talk. She’s not sure if, at that point, she’ll still be able to understand language. “I probably won’t be very mobile,” she adds. “And they tell me that, at the end, I won’t be able to swallow.”

Inevitably, of course, she wonders what the future holds, even though she tries not to dwell on it. As time goes by, there will be less and less she can do, and the idea of a simpler life is not without appeal. “I might like to learn how to make some pottery,” she muses. “I want to keep playing my guitar. Those kinds of things.”

She pauses, thinks for a moment, then continues. “I love riding my bicycle. And when I can’t drive, I’ll just take to my bike—my electric-assist bike. And when I can’t do that, then I’ll get a three-wheel bike.” A grin spreads across her face. “And I’m just going to be that crazy old lady who runs around in her tennis shoes and rides her bike.”

Tracey Lind

