Kyle Rankin grew up here in Maine. Now he makes a living in Los Angeles as a director. He's made it. You may remember him from the early days of Project Greenlight and one of his early films, The Battle of Shaker Heights that stars a very young Shia LaBeouf, released in 2003.

Rankin is still at it these many years later and got his band back together to make another movie, here in Maine. This movie is about teenage witches. They have special powers. They can fly. They can steal things. They can shoot fire. But there's a catch. I'm no spoiler so you will have to see it if you want to know what it is.

The Maine premiere is in Portland, at One Longfellow Square.

The Maine premiere is in Portland, at One Longfellow Square.

