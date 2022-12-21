'The Voices of Biddeford' | Capturing the city's history one story at a time

The interviews offer a different approach to documenting the city's rich history through the eyes of the people and families who have lived there or have ties to it.

BIDDEFORD, Maine — A project started by the Biddeford Cultural and Heritage Center called "The Voices of Biddeford" takes a unique approach to capturing the history of the city.

In a series of interviews on the center's website, viewers can learn about Biddeford through the eyes of those that have lived there or have a connection to the city. The interviews range from newcomers to people whose family tree can be traced back decades.

Nicole Morin-Scribner is the woman behind most of the interviews but said the project was the brainchild of the center's president, Diane Cyr. Cyr has also conducted interviews.

"We are all aware of major historical things that have happened but this tells history from what it was like to live it," Morin-Scribner said. "There are some things that could disappear if you don't talk about it and this helps people understand what they went through."

One of the interviews that can be found is that of Spiros Droggitis.

Droggitis's family can be traced back three decades in the city. His grandparents immigrated to Biddeford in 1906. His father and three uncles opened the WonderBar, which became a staple of the city and remained in his family until it was sold to new owners in 1982.

"I thought it was valuable because now my kids can watch the interview I did or listen to the interview, as well as my grandkids," Droggitis said. "So, there’s a documentation of my upbringing and my life that they’ll be able to have as well as other people in the community if they are interested."

Morin-Scribner said she hopes people everywhere, not just residents of Biddeford, will listen to the interviews and learn something new. Maybe they will be inspired to start capturing the stories of those around them, too.

"There is [a] no more precious gift," Morin-Scribner said. "I would encourage other people to do it. I know how much it has meant to me."

