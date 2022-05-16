The unusual Maine fashion event that helps people around the world

The curtain is about to rise on Blue Wrap Project Runway.

PORTLAND, Maine — No other nonprofit in New England is quite like Partners for World Health, and no other event is quite like its Blue Wrap Project Runway.

PWH collects unused medical supplies from hospitals, manufacturers, and a range of other organizations and individuals and then ships them to developing countries around the world.

Blue Wrap Project Runway is PWH’s annual fundraising gala and features the outfits designers have created out of Blue Wrap, a polypropylene material used in all hospitals in the U.S. to sterilize equipment.

Blue Wrap, except when put to work in this fashion show, leads an exceedingly short life. It is used once, then thrown out.

PWH hopes to raise $250,000 at this year’s Project Runway. It will take place on Thursday, May 19, at Merrill Auditorium with entertainment that includes opera singers, a Broadway veteran, and Burundi drummers.

