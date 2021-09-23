The top New England hikes that are perfect for kids

Wendy Gorton’s book explores some of the best hikes to do with kids that provide special features.

PORTLAND, Maine — The fall can be the perfect time to get outside and explore Maine’s beautiful coastlines, mountains, and trails. The temperatures aren’t as hot as during the summer months, and the foliage can be breathtaking.

Wendy Gorton is the author of “New England 50 Hikes with Kids,” a book she’s hoping will help parents get outdoors with their kids. The book offers more than just trails for families to enjoy, it also has scavenger hunts and things for kids to look for along the way.