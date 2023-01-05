The Telling Room presents a variety show that celebrates storytelling

Thousands of young Maine writers from ages six to 18 will benefit from this lively fundraiser.

PORTLAND, Maine — The mission of The Telling Room, a nonprofit that has worked with thousands of young Mainers over nearly two decades, is “to empower youth through writing and share their voices with the world.”

To help raise money for its programs, The Telling Room will hold on May 9 its big annual fundraiser and event at the State Theatre in Portland. It's called Show & Tell.

“It is a literary spectacular, a variety show that celebrates storytelling in all its various forms and ideas,” says executive director Kristina Powell. “We’ll have professional, published authors. We’ll have Telling Room alums, as we always do, special musical guests as well, and all different types of stories that can be told.”

Actually, calling it an annual event isn’t quite accurate.

For one thing, Show & Tell had to be presented virtually the last two years because of the pandemic, which robbed it of much of its youthful, live-audience energy. For another, this is the last time Show & Tell will be held.

After five years of this fundraiser, the organization has decided it’s time to move on to new projects, although The Telling Room itself is not going anywhere.

Want to learn more about The Telling Room and this year’s Show & Tell? Watch our interview with Kristina Powell.