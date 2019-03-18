PORTLAND, Maine — Walk into a room where Raging Brass is blowing their afro Cuban style jazz reggae mix and you will be hard pressed to feel anything but what is being delivered to you through the ensemble. Curated by Marc Chillemi, trumpeter and bandleader, the cacophony of sound is a marvel to behold. It dips in & out of danceable beats into a curious mix of pure, unadulterated joy. You can see it on the players' faces, they are having so much fun. Chillemi moves to the music bouncing in between the slides of the trombone as the saxophone blows meandering notes down a blue-scaled latin beat. He's got the chops to own this ensemble but it isn't about just one, it is the mix of all of these musicians playing their might through the throws of life. The unexpected surprise and the unforeseeable losses. The band is in morning, their original trombonist and massive figure in Maine music, Dave Noyes, recently passed away, but the show must go on and that's what the band feels Noyes would want, so they continue to blow through the heartache that eats at all of us touched by Mr. Noyes, and rise up through the music, lifted by it's joy, as he lifted us with his genius.

Raging Brass is playing One Longfellow Square in Portland on March 22nd. Which would have been Dave Noyes 46th birthday. The band will be blowing their music, it will be one hell of a show.

