The remarkable story of how a boy’s life was transformed by Disney movies

Lost in a silent world of autism, Owen Suskind found a way out

PORTLAND, Maine — In the early 1990s Ron Suskind had a happy and healthy toddler. Not long before the boy’s third birthday, something changed. A once chatty child suddenly wouldn’t sleep or eat. He wept inconsolably. In time it became apparent what had happened: Owen Suskind had autism.

For the next four years, Ron was unable to have anything close to a conversation with his son. About the only thing that made Owen happy was watching Disney animated movies, over and over and over again.

I could tell you the story of what ultimately brought Owen out of the world of silence and loneliness in which he was trapped. But Ron Suskind, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, told it so movingly, so compellingly, in our interview that I’m going to stand back and let him step into the spotlight.