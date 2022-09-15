The Public Theatre opens its 32nd season with 'Morning After Grace'

The show is being called a "wonderful new comedy that every baby boomer on the planet is going to want to see."

LEWISTON, Maine — The Public Theatre in Lewiston is about to raise the curtains on its 32nd season with a new play called "Morning After Grace."

It’s a three-person show and the cast had just two weeks to prepare for opening night this coming Friday, Sept. 16.

"Filled with unexpected twists and delightful surprises, this hilarious and heartfelt comic-drama explores what it feels like to begin a new chapter in life and proves that getting older doesn’t mean the end of living, loving, or learning," a release about the show reads.

Kurt Zischke is playing the role of Angus, Amy Tribbey is playing the role of Abigail, and Kevin Jackson is playing the role of Ollie. All three have performed on Broadway.

"No matter how old you are, a heartbreak is a heartbreak and you approach it the exact same way and you try to learn from the exact same thing you learned from when you were 21 or 25, and those things never change," Jackson said, describing what the audience can take away from the show.

"I'm looking forward to getting it up and running and in front of people, having some hot bodies out in the seats to see what we've got," Zischke said.

"When you're backstage getting ready and you can hear the audience filtering getting excited about the experience they're about to share, there's nothing on earth like it," Tribbey said.

"Morning After Grace" is playing at The Public Theatre in Lewiston from Sept. 16 through Sept. 25. The shows Thursday through Saturday are at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday's show is at 2 p.m. There is an added matinee on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 3 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling 207-782-3200.

Check out the video above for the full conversation with the "Morning After Grace" cast.