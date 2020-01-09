The perfect wines for your Labor Day Weekend

PORTLAND, Maine — It feels like summer just began and here we are at Labor Day weekend! Although we think of Labor Day as the last hurrah of summer, there’s still plenty of nice weather and outdoor activities to enjoy! Maia Gosselin from Sip Wine Education has brought us her lineup of wines to sip through the long weekend and beyond. Whether you’re firing up the grill or heading out on the boat, there’s a wine here for every occasion!