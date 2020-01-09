The perfect wines for your Labor Day Weekend

PORTLAND, Maine — It feels like summer just began and here we are at Labor Day weekend! Although we think of Labor Day as the last hurrah of summer, there’s still plenty of nice weather and outdoor activities to enjoy! Maia Gosselin from Sip Wine Education has brought us her lineup of wines to sip through the long weekend and beyond. Whether you’re firing up the grill or heading out on the boat, there’s a wine here for every occasion!
A list of stores carrying these wines can be found on Maia’s website
- Domaine Cognettes Muscadet: This has been the summer of Muscadet! Light and dry from the Loire Valley, this wine has notes of apple and lemon with fresh minerality. A lovely white to sip on warm days and perfect with Damariscotta River oysters! $15-$16
- La Val Albarino: A crisp and zesty white from Spain with notes of melon, apple, chalk, and flint along with a grassy note. A little more backbone to it than the Muscadet. Great acidity, perfect party wine! Enjoy it with seafood risotto, fish tacos, grilled haddock, scallops, and grilled oysters! $16-$17
- Le Petit Balthazar Rosé: My current favorite rose! 100% Cinsault from southern France. It has notes of watermelon, strawberry, and grass. Light and refreshing. Love it with salads: lobster, pasta, potato, black bean/corn … a hidden gem at $10.
- Callia Bella Syrah/Malbec Blend: A fun and fruity red blend from Argentina. Lots of dark fruit from the Syrah along with plum, violet, and chocolate notes from the Malbec. Great with a sweeter BBQ sauce on ribs, burgers, and chocolate. Best with a chill on it. Another terrific value at $9-$10.
- Rickshaw Cabernet Sauvignon: An everyday Cab that’s both approachable yet elegant. Black cherry, blackberry, vanilla, and cedar in the mouth. Very food-friendly, especially for the meat lovers… This is a wine fit for a blue cheeseburger, grilled tenderloin, or steak kabobs. $13-$15.