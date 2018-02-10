FARMINGTON (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- "Borders, Corridors and Lines of Desire" is an exhibit on display until October 21st the University of Maine at Farmington. It's the creation of two professors, Gaelyn and Gustavo Aguilar, who spent three summers traveling the Lewis and Clark trail, interacting with people along the way and researching the divisions and connections that exist between cultures within America.

"We were thinking a lot about this concept called cultural citizenship," says Gaelyn, "It's this idea of, how can one be who one is, but at the same time belong as a first class citizen in a sort of participatory democracy sense. So we thought it would be kind of interesting to explore this idea of who belongs and who doesn't in this country of ours, while on a trail that has a lot of historical resonance for some of these processes who have put people and relationship to one another."

The journey led them through small towns and reservations, where they interacted with Native Americans and looked at their role within their own communities. Then it took them to the border, where they say towns aren't as torn as they seem to be in the news, or in soundbites.

"We had a man who was responsible for the Hispanic vote for the Republicans for Trump in this case, and he said, 'If we're not careful there's going to be a taco stand on every corner.' So we took over 100 photographs of taquerias along the Lewis and Clark trail, and too late, they're there. They've been there for a long time," says Gustavo. "The Mexican American is one of the most decorated soldiers in the Armed Forces but the things we are missing, the stories we don't get sometimes create those miscommunications."

You can see "Borders, Corridors and Lines of Desire" on display at the UMF Art Gallery through October 21st.

To learn more about the Aguilars' journey and their research effort called TUG Collective, click here.

As part of their journey, the Aguilars had conversations about politics, immigration, and racial justice. Conversations over tacos. Here's their recipe:

Cheese Tacos With Cilantro Pesto

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

3/4 cup pepitas (green hulled pumpkin seeds)

1 cup loosely packed cilantro leaves, chopped

Juice of 1 lime (about 2 tablespoons)

Course salt and freshly ground pepper

8 corn tortillas (6-inch), softened by moistening and lightly toasting over a burner (turn with tongs)

2 cups (6 ounces) grated Monterey Jack cheese

1/4 cup cooking oil

1. Heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a saute pan over medium-low. Cook garlic until golden, 1 minute. Add pepitas; cook, tossing, until toasted (2-3 minutes). Pulse to a paste in a food processor. Add cilantro, lime juice, and remaining olive oil; pulse until smooth. Season with salt and pepper. Spread some pesto on a softened tortilla; top with cheese. Fold or roll up, placing seam side down. Cover with a damp kitchen towel. Repeat.

2. Heat cooking oil in a medium skillet over medium until shimmering. Fry tacos in 2 batches, 1 minute. Using tongs, turn and brown evenly, cooking 1 minute more. Drain on paper towels, dabbing tops to remove excess oil.

© NEWS CENTER Maine