PORTLAND, Maine — Members of the Portland Camera Club have continued to meet during the coronavirus pandemic - like so many others they are just doing it online now.

They recently put together a photo essay of shots taken during the pandemic and have shared it on social media.

Fifteen photographers presented almost 50 pictures. Club President, Ella Hudson says more now than ever is the photography is important to capture what we are all experiencing.

Covid 19 - A Portland Camera Club perspective. Last night, the Portand Camera Club members had a presentation about our perspectives of Covid-19. We had some amazing images! We at the Portland Camera Club hope that everyone is staying safe and healthy during this time. We share with you our slideshow of last night's images. Posted by Portland Camera Club on Tuesday, May 5, 2020

"A photograph is a just a slice of time... and its held like a little crystal memory... Take pictures and you will remember better," says Hudson.

The Portland Camera Club regularly meets once a week and is open to teenagers and adults.

