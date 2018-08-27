KITTERY (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- A few years ago when Celia Woodsmith performed on “207” for the first time I told her that if I were walking past a bar and heard her voice coming from the stage, I’d head right in for more.

People with a far more discriminating ear than mine would agree, which explains why Woodsmith, who lives in Kittery, has a Grammy nomination and nine albums on her resume. Her newest album, “Cast Iron Shoes,” comes out August 31st.

If you’d like to walk into a bar and hear more, she’ll be playing at Portland House of Music on Thursday, September 6.

www.celiawoodsmith.com

