PORTLAND, Maine — As the poet songster wrote, "Ran into Napper Tandy and I shook him by the hand..." the story then goes down a road with twists & turns and lousy decision making and gambling and door a banging and wishing, perhaps, different decisions had been made, but finding solace in a friend, who is telling the story. That's how Shane MacGowan spins the yarn on The Pogues 4th album Peace & Love.

The Naper Tandies may not be as debaucherous as the man that MacGowan sings about, how could they be with the schedule they are slotted to play this St. Patricks Day weekend. They start in Bangor at the Bangor Arts Exchange on Saturday night at 6:30. Then they need to make it to Brian Baru at 8 am to start the poets & scholars off right with their pints & their eggs. And they are only just beginning. The Napper Tandies will then move on to Ri Ra to hold court from noon to 3 pm. Still, just getting warm. They again, pick up their bass, accordion, banjo and in the footsteps of Brendan Behan, they dance up & down the street on over to Bull Feeney's where they please the kings & queens for another few pints from 5 pm to 8 pm.

That's a mighty haul, but these cats seem a bit Glartoney Rats, they know all the songs to the break of the day...may the road rise to meet them & the sun shine always on their backs...