The music of Gloria and Emilio Estefan fires up Ogunquit Playhouse in 'On Your Feet!'

How energizing is this show? Even the technical crew is dancing in the wings.

OGUNQUIT, Maine — Gaby Albo and Samuel Garnica have performed dozens of times in “On Your Feet!”, a musical about Gloria and Emilio Estefan that is now playing at Ogunquit Playhouse. Before being cast as Gloria, though, Albo was only moderately familiar with her music.

“Of course, I knew some of the big hits,” Albo said. “But when I was learning the show I was like, 'Oh, I didn’t know all this cool music existed.'"

This is a jukebox musical, one that delivers Estefan’s hits—she has sold more than 100 million records—with verve. The music pulses with energy, and it’s not just the performers who get caught up in it.

“Even the tech people,” Albo said. “I can see them in the wing. They’re dancing however they can, however the music tells them to do it. It’s so cool.”

Garnica is quick to jump in and add his thoughts on the production’s tech crew.

“They’ve been celebrating every moment of the show,” he said. “They’ve been enjoying it, and their job is a huge part of what we do.”

Ogunquit Playhouse is presenting "On Your Feet!" through Aug. 19. Watch our 207 interview with the show’s two stars to learn more.