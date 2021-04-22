The man who brings 207's stories to life moving on

For the last 5 years, award-winning photojournalist Devin Crawford has been filming and editing the almost all our stories on 207.

PORTLAND, Maine — At 207, we travel all over the state to shine a light on interesting Mainers doing innovative, creative, and sometimes just plain weird things. The only way that is made possible every night is through someone you rarely hear about and almost never see, our award-winning photojournalist Devin Crawford.

After five years filming and editing almost all of our stories at 207, Devin is trading in his bean boots for a ten-gallon hat as he embarks on the next chapter of his career in working for WTVF in Nashville. While viewers might not recognize Devin, they are familiar with his work.

Devin has had a front-row seat covering major events like the Women's March on D.C., SuperBowls, and Black Lives Matter rallies but it is the quieter stories about Mainers that have made the biggest impact on the New York native.

"I think I can sum up best what I have learned; be curious, have a lot of fun, and cast aside your prejudices and preconceived notions of people. You can find great stories anywhere and above all be kind and patient."