The Mallett Brothers Band 'pulling out all the stops' at upcoming State Theatre show

We caught up with The Mallett Brothers Band about everything from favorite Christmas movies to tribute tattoos ahead of their show this weekend in Portland.

PORTLAND, Maine — The Mallett Brothers Band has become one of the most well-known bands from Maine, and this weekend they will be taking center stage at the State Theatre in Portland.

"We're excited," Luke Mallett said. "We've been waiting for it all year."

When asked why this venue, in particular, made them so excited, the answer was simple: It's their favorite place to play.

Mallett referred to it as the "holy grail" and said when the band first got its start in 2009, performing at the State Theatre was their biggest goal.

"We've been able to play it the last few years in a row and it's still kind of surreal every time they let us come back again," Mallett said. "Thanks to the people who buy tickets and come see us play. It's all their fault, really."

The band released its newest album "Gold Light" in the summer of 2021. Mallett said fans can expect to hear songs off that album and even some tunes from the vault at this week's show.

"It's going to be a good mix," Wally, the band's guitarist, said.

"We're doing two sets this year, we don't have a support band," Mallett said. "There's going to be some old stuff we're dusting off and there's even a couple tunes that are unreleased that we've been playing live."

Tickets are still available for the show at the State Theatre, which starts at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Check out the full 207 interview with The Mallett Brothers Band to hear which Christmas movies the bandmates are watching this holiday season and why fans like "Biker Dave" have left quite an imprint on the band.

Here's a hint: Tribute knuckle tattoo.



