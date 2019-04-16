PORTLAND, Maine — As Maine’s new Commissioner of Education who oversees K-12 public schools across the state, Pender Makin has her hands full. Little more than two months into the job, she says she loves it and wants to stay for a long time. But she already knows what she’d like to accomplish before she walks out of the office for the last time. “I hope,” she says, “that Maine is known nationally as the best place to live and work and learn and teach.”

Another of her goals, she says, is to elevate the professional standing of teachers and administrators so they’re “valued and respected the way they were when I first entered the field.” Makin’s face lights up as she shares a slice of her own history. ”I remember the first time I put my name on an application for an apartment and got to put something other than waitress [as my] occupation. I wrote ‘teacher.’ I had tears in my eyes and goose bumps. I thought, I am going to get a discount on this apartment!”

She laughs at her youthful naivete, then turns serious. “Back then you were just so proud, and you had a certain amount of respect in the community. I’d like to reinvigorate that dynamic.”