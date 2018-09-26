The Maine Play Book is a well-written pocket guide for the whole family. Jennifer Hazard has compiled a selection of places to take the kids, and the husband, and perhaps, the grandparents, and enjoy the outside of Maine. It's organized through the season's, with tips of where to get apple cider, or some secret swimming holes that won't be crowded with tourists.

From baseball games to bird watching, Jennifer will share the delights of all of Maine's secrets. So many to share, she's packed them into this tiny book with brevity and beauty making it something you can leave in the car.

The Maine Play Book: A Four Season Guide to Family Fun and Adventure

© NEWS CENTER Maine