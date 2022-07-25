The Maine Outdoor Film Festival offers a viewing experience like no other

The pleasures of watching a movie as gulls and traffic provide a city soundtrack.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PORTLAND, Maine — The Maine Outdoor Film Festival lives up to its name, offering an opportunity to see movies about the outdoors while simultaneously immersed in nature.

The 2022 edition kicks off on July 28 and runs through August 14 at three different venues in Portland, none being a drive-in theater.

While attending, you might hear gulls squawking, motorcycles revving, and planes coming in for a landing at the Jetport.

That’s part of what patrons like.

They’ve made it clear to MOFF organizers that they’d rather see the films outside with city ambience than in a hushed theater with state-of-the-art equipment.

This year’s festival features about 75 films. More than a quarter of them have a Maine connection that either tells a Maine story, or were made by filmmakers from Maine.

Over the years, MOFF has joined hands with a variety of Maine non-profits, notably Teens to Trails, which encourages teenagers to get out and enjoy the outdoors.

MOFF director Nick Callanan joins us on 207 to talk about this year’s festival.

Watch our conversation to learn more.