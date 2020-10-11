x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Maine's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Maine | NewsCenterMaine.com

207

The Maine Jewish Film Festival goes back to its roots

Yes, there are still plenty of movies but they’re not being screened in theaters

PORTLAND, Maine — The Maine Jewish Film Festival (MJFF) comes from humble beginnings. It started in 1998 in the community hall of a synagogue in South Portland, a venue that was not outfitted with plush reclining seats and individual cup holders. The program consisted of six videos shown on a TV set.

This year, in a weird kind of way, the MJFF has gone back to its TV roots.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, it can’t accommodate hundreds of patrons in a variety of theaters. So, it’s gone virtual—which means that viewers will watch the movies on a small screen, albeit at home rather than in a community hall.

So, what is the festival offering this year, and how can you see the films? 

Watch our interview with MJFF executive director Barbara Merson to find out.

Related Articles