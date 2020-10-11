The Maine Jewish Film Festival goes back to its roots

Yes, there are still plenty of movies but they’re not being screened in theaters

PORTLAND, Maine — The Maine Jewish Film Festival (MJFF) comes from humble beginnings. It started in 1998 in the community hall of a synagogue in South Portland, a venue that was not outfitted with plush reclining seats and individual cup holders. The program consisted of six videos shown on a TV set.

This year, in a weird kind of way, the MJFF has gone back to its TV roots.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, it can’t accommodate hundreds of patrons in a variety of theaters. So, it’s gone virtual—which means that viewers will watch the movies on a small screen, albeit at home rather than in a community hall.

So, what is the festival offering this year, and how can you see the films?