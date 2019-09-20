CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — They call themselves the Maine Driving Club – and before you think fast cars and loud engines – think again. What they drive are horses – and they do so in beautiful carriages, a bit like stepping back in time. This past Saturday morning, the club gathered for a Derby at Spurwink Farm in Cape Elizabeth.

A Derby is a timed event where the horses and drivers navigate cones and obstacles. There are different skill levels at the derby, and as you can see – different sizes of both horses and carriages! Some of the tiniest ponies are the fiercest competitors. Some of the larger carriages have a second person riding in back – they are the navigators who help direct the driver and balance the carriage.The Maine Driving Club welcomes anyone interested in learning more about carriage driving. If you would like to learn more, you can visit their website at https://mainedrivingclub.org/index.html.