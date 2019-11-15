PORTLAND, Maine — Mark Diehl writes dystopian science fiction, a genre not known for its light and sunny portrayal of the human condition. His new book, “Stealing Cinderella,” is something different for him, a memoir about, in the words of the subtitle, “How I Became an International Fugitive for Love.”

In the early 1990s, Diehl—who now lives in Cape Elizabeth—arrived in South Korea with $20 and started a job teaching English. Soon he became friends with a South Korean woman named Jennifer, who also taught English. Before long they fell in love.

Her family, for a number of reasons Diehl writes about in the book, violently objected to their relationship. One day not long after she’d visited with her family Diehl picked up Jennifer at work and took her to lunch. She recoiled in pain when he touched her. “My mother kept hitting me when I talked to her,” Jennifer explained. “I have bruises on my face, neck and shoulders, but I covered most of them up with makeup. My mother kept saying that she didn’t want my father to know how she had failed me.”

“Stealing Cinderella” has more than its share of dark twists and turns. Watch our conversation with Diehl to find out more about what he did for love.

RELATED: Author Sam Kean tells the story of science through heroes and villains

RELATED: When Scott Simon’s mother was dying, he grieved—and tweeted