www.portlandstage.org

Www.msmt.org

More than 35 years ago Dan Goggin created a series of humorous greeting cards featuring a nun with a sharp tongue whose comments on the world reflected her religious background. The cards were a hit, and Goggin adapted the idea into a cabaret show that turned into a full-fledged musical comedy, “Nunsense,” which became the second longest-running show in the history of Off-Broadway. More than 10,000 productions have been staged around the world and the latest opened this week in Portland, a collaboration between Maine State Music Theatre and Portland Stage Company.

So what do actual nuns think of the singing, dancing, wise-cracking nuns of “Nunsense”? “Our biggest fans are the nuns,” Goggin told us. “Somebody said: ‘They laugh the longest and the loudest.’ “

Goggin had “not a clue” that “Nunsense” would turn into a phenomenon and still pinches himself at its success. “We’re just here,” he says, “having fun, making people laugh.”

© 2018 WCSH-TV