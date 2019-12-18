BOOTHBAY, Maine — A viewer sent us an email telling us we ought to check out a video that Jeremy T. Grant made when he and his wife and four children visited the Gardens Aglow holiday display at the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens in Boothbay.

We did—and we thought it was pretty special. Our thanks to Jeremy for letting us share it with you.

RELATED: 'Gardens Aglow' brings fire and light to Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens

RELATED: Victoria Mansion honors 'Ghosts of Christmas Past' with this year's holiday theme