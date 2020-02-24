PORTLAND, Maine — It doesn’t matter how gifted a writer might be, when he or she starts out with an idea that’s weak it’s going to be awfully difficult to turn lead into gold.

When an English writer named Hugh Whitemore started working on the play “Pack of Lies,” his idea was a good one. It’s based on a true story about a family in England whose neighbors—nice, friendly folks whom they get along with very well--turn out to be spying for Russia.

Brian P. Allen, the artistic director of Good Theater in Portland, has wanted to stage this play since he first saw it 35 years ago. To his credit, Brian is a patient man, and this year he finally got his chance. He joined us to talk about Good Theater’s production of “Pack of Lies,” which runs through March 8.

Show & Ticket Information

RELATED: Moments in history at Falmouth market preserved in book

RELATED: Slamming The Door On Visitors Maine Wants No Part Of