The Green Ladle is taking their culinary skills on the road

LEWISTON, Maine — The Green Ladle is Lewiston Regional Technical Center's Culinary Program. We recently brought you the story of the crew acquiring a new food truck. Students set about learning the skills to take that truck on the road – ultimately with the goal of giving back.
Wednesday, they cut the ribbon, thanked the many businesses and community members who made this possible, and fed the assembled crowd. All proceeds raised when the truck caters events will go towards serving food insecure situations in the Lewiston community.
The students at the Green Ladle are already at work helping to feed the homeless in their community, with an eye towards providing special meals through the holidays. To learn more about the program, click here.