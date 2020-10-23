The Green Ladle is taking their culinary skills on the road

"Community Serving Community" is their new truck and it's ready to roll.

LEWISTON, Maine — The Green Ladle is Lewiston Regional Technical Center's Culinary Program. We recently brought you the story of the crew acquiring a new food truck. Students set about learning the skills to take that truck on the road – ultimately with the goal of giving back.

The Green Ladle is taking its show on the road The program has a new food truck ready to serve the community.

Wednesday, they cut the ribbon, thanked the many businesses and community members who made this possible, and fed the assembled crowd. All proceeds raised when the truck caters events will go towards serving food insecure situations in the Lewiston community.

