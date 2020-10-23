x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Maine's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Maine | NewsCenterMaine.com

207

The Green Ladle is taking their culinary skills on the road

"Community Serving Community" is their new truck and it's ready to roll.

LEWISTON, Maine — The Green Ladle is Lewiston Regional Technical Center's Culinary Program. We recently brought you the story of the crew acquiring a new food truck. Students set about learning the skills to take that truck on the road – ultimately with the goal of giving back. 
The Green Ladle is taking its show on the road
The program has a new food truck ready to serve the community.
newscentermaine.com |Sep 29, 2020

Wednesday, they cut the ribbon, thanked the many businesses and community members who made this possible, and fed the assembled crowd.  All proceeds raised when the truck caters events will go towards serving food insecure situations in the Lewiston community. 

The Green Ladle is hitting the road with a big serving of compassion for their neighbors

1 / 11
NCM
They're ready to hit the road and serve their community!

The students at the Green Ladle are already at work helping to feed the homeless in their community, with an eye towards providing special meals through the holidays. To learn more about the program, click here

RELATED: The Green Ladle is taking its show on the road

RELATED: Lewiston's Green Ladle serves the community while serving meals